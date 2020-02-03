South Korean vice fin min flexing on the FX market - will tackle any herd behaviour

Moo!

South Korea's vice fin min: 

  • will act to stabilize financial markets if needed
  • govt measures will tackle any herd-like behaviours in currency market

