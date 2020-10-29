South Korean industrial output hits its highest since February
Recovery continues in SK, industrial production +8.0% y/y, its best since February
- +5.4% m/m
- both y/y and m/m well above expected (+1.7% and +3% respectively
Retail sales +1.7% m/m
South Korea is another of the Asian countries that have taken the COVID-19 outbreak seriously and have largely contained its spread. Not without setbacks and a continuing slow trickle of new cases but the country is doing much, much better than Europe and the US. (ps. ICYMI Taiwan yesterday recorded 200 consecutive days without a locally transmitted case.)