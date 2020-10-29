South Korean industrial output hits its highest since February

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Recovery continues in SK, industrial production +8.0% y/y, its best since February 

  • +5.4% m/m
  • both y/y and m/m well above expected (+1.7% and +3% respectively
Retail sales +1.7% m/m

South Korea is another of the Asian countries that have taken the COVID-19 outbreak seriously and have largely contained its spread. Not without setbacks and a continuing slow trickle of new cases but the country is doing much, much better than Europe and the US. (ps. ICYMI Taiwan yesterday recorded 200 consecutive days without a locally transmitted case.) 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose