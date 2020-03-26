South Korean new coronavirus cases +104, and deaths +5

Totals  9241 and 131 respectively

  • 414 more fully recovered coronavirus patients released
  • total cured at 4,144

For the US totals:
  • 68,568 cases
  • 1,035 deaths


