South Korean President says the economy is in an emergency due to coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

South Korean President Moon using very blunt language indeed.  

  • economy is in an emergency situation due to coronavirus 
  • govmt should use all available policies to boost local economy
  • policy support needed to boost corporate, consumer spending at home

