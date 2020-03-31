South Korea's overall industrial output contracted the most in 9 years in February

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The country entered the coronavirus crisis earlier than most (just behind China).

Weighing in Feb on manufacturing activity and domestic spending
  • output -3.5 % m/m February for its sharpest decline since February 2011
  • production in mining, manufacturing, gas & electricity industries -3.8%, sharpest fall since December 2008
  • chip production +3.1% m/m 
  • automobiles output collapsed, -27.8% (supply chain interruption a factor in this sector)

Data was out earlier in the session. 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose