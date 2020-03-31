South Korea's overall industrial output contracted the most in 9 years in February
The country entered the coronavirus crisis earlier than most (just behind China).
Weighing in Feb on manufacturing activity and domestic spending
- output -3.5 % m/m February for its sharpest decline since February 2011
- production in mining, manufacturing, gas & electricity industries -3.8%, sharpest fall since December 2008
- chip production +3.1% m/m
- automobiles output collapsed, -27.8% (supply chain interruption a factor in this sector)
Data was out earlier in the session.