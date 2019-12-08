South Korea's vice fin min says watching markets for impact of North Korea issues
Sounding a warning for volatility related to NK missile tests and other geopolitical issues
This comes after North Korea's state media KCNA reported on Sunday that the country had conducted a "very important" test at its Sohae rocket-testing ground. NK have previously agreed to close the facility. But, no, they have not.
US President Trump had words on the NK tests over the weekend:
- "Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way. He signed a strong Denuclearization Agreement with me in Singapore,"
- "He does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States or interfere with the U.S. Presidential Election in November"