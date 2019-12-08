South Korea's vice fin min says watching markets for impact of North Korea issues

Sounding a warning for volatility related to NK missile tests and other geopolitical issues

This comes after North Korea's state media KCNA reported on Sunday that the country had conducted a "very important" test at its Sohae rocket-testing ground. NK have previously agreed to close the facility. But, no, they have not.





US President Trump had words on the NK tests over the weekend:



"Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way. He signed a strong Denuclearization Agreement with me in Singapore,"

"He does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States or interfere with the U.S. Presidential Election in November"





