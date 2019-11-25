S&P 500 climbs 13 points at the open

US stocks with a positive start





The S&P 500 is up 13 points to 3121 after a 6 point rally on Friday.





The market is upbeat after a weekend report saying China was issuing new laws on intellectual property and another report today saying the broad outlines of a trade deal were done.





Note that this is effectively a three-day week for US markets due to the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. The market is open Friday but it's one of the lowest-volume days of the year. Plenty of traders will take the opportunity to leave early on Wednesday if it's quiet.

