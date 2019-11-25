S&P 500 climbs 13 points at the open

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US stocks with a positive start

US stocks with a positive start
The S&P 500 is up 13 points to 3121 after a 6 point rally on Friday.

The market is upbeat after a weekend report saying China was issuing new laws on intellectual property and another report today saying the broad outlines of a trade deal were done.

Note that this is effectively a three-day week for US markets due to the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. The market is open Friday but it's one of the lowest-volume days of the year. Plenty of traders will take the opportunity to leave early on Wednesday if it's quiet.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose