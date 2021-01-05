S&P 500 climbs to a session high as positive sentiment builds

Equity gains extend

The S&P 500 is at a session high, up 34 points. The rally has now largely wiped out yesterday's 55 point decline.





I'm trying to understand how much of this move is based around the Georgia election. For one, US Treasury yields are moving higher with 10-year rates up 4.5 bps to 0.958%.







Shares of pot companies (flat but big gains yesterday) and gunmakers (up big today) are both signaling good news for Democrats.





I wrote earlier about my battle against the consensus and this latest price action is an early sign that equities aren't going to selloff on a Democrat win. Although the market will have a hard time digesting 10-year yields over 1%.





