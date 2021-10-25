S&P 500 closes at another record as tech and Tesla post a monster day

Tesla adds nearly $100 billion in market cap

The S&P 500 gained 22 points to a new closing record of 4566 and closed just 6 points from the intraday high. The Nasdaq gained 0.9% and Dow 0.2%.







This TSLA chart is certainly something you won't see at a market bottom:





The company gained around $100 billion in market cap and Musk around $20 billion himself.





Just after the bell, Facebook earnings are out and the shares are slightly lower with revenue and revenue guidance on the soft side. Though the company is buying back $50B in shares.





