It's a long weekend too

The S&P 500 sold off on the past three Fridays on coronavirus fears into the weekend. Those sellers were punished by rallies the rest of the week and now it appears that sellers have had a change of heart, even with a three-day weekend looming.





S&P 500 +6 points (+0.2%) to 3380 -- a record close

DJIA -0.1%

Nasdaq +0.2%



Here is the weekly chart: