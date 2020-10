Fresh lows for stocks

The S&P 500 broke through an earlier set of lows and is now down 70 points to 3239, or 2.1% on the day. Despite the break lower, it's not exactly breaking down as it sits just below the earlier lows.







In the bigger picture, the 3200 level needs to hold. I expect it will ahead of the election but who knows afterwards.





Even as I'm tying here stocks have had a small bounce to trim the decline to 65 points.