It's increasingly clear that this market is driven by leverage and momentum. The money piles into themes and hot stocks but the problem with leverage is that it's a rush to the exits when it sours.

Latest:

S&P 500 -3.15%

Nasdaq -4.3%

DJIA -2.2%

European stocks are closing at the bottom of the hour. Expect a soft finish with no one wanting to hold given the current state-of-play.





Check out the fall into the gap for Zoom.