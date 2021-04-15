S&P 500 extends to a fresh session and record high

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US stocks flying high

US stocks flying high
What a chart this is.

The S&P 500 stumbled in March but (as the seasonal trend predicted), April has been sensational. Month-to-date the index is up 4.9% with the Nasdaq up 5.9%.

The stock market is getting a lift today from positive economic data, but mostly from falling Treasury yields. US 10s are down 9 bps today to 1.54%. Zero Hedge has a good look at why that's happening, which boils down to position squaring and more of a wait-and-see attitude towards inflation.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose