S&P 500 falls 50 points as the bears grab control. Watch the clock

Ugly day

The dip buyers have won so many round in this market and they tried again at the open but they've been crushed today. The S&P 500 is down 50 points to 3405, or 1.5%. The Nasdaq is down 3% as the high-flyers get grounded.





The first big wave of selling yesterday continued until about 5 minutes before the European close at 11:30 am ET (1530 GMT). Keep that time in mind today.





There are lots of parallels with the June rout and the chart is a reminder that there were two retests of that low before the rally continued. The point is that there's no reason to pile back into risk trades or dollar-shorts yet.









