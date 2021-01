US equities unchanged on the day





The S&P 500 is in a battle to finish above 3800 on the week.





The index rose as high as 3824 today but is now down 1 point at 3802.



The Nasdaq is still higher but the Russell 2000 is down 0.4%. Commodities are mixed with oil higher but gold/silver getting beaten up.





It's been a wild first week of trading but a solid one for US stocks with the S&P 500 up 1.15%. Notably, that badly trails most global equity indexes.