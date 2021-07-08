S&P 500 falls below 4300

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Sharp drop in stocks

The dip buyers made a fleeting attempt to defend 4300 in the S&P 500 at the open but they've backed off and the index is down 68 points to 4290.

The mid-June high of 4260 should offer some support.
Notably, the bid in bonds has eased with US 10s trading at 1.28% from a low of 1.25%, though a short time ago we had traded back above 1.30%.

It's all about the ebb and flow of price action from here with nothing on the economic calendar to close out the week.
