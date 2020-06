Negative headlines

Apple just announced they're going to close some US stores again because of virus spikes and that was the final straw for equity markets.





The S&P 500 wiped out a 30-something point gain and is now down 5 points.





The story with the virus is the same as it has been all year: It doesn't matter until it matters.





The Apple stores will be closed in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina.