S&P 500 falls to one-week low after Bullard hints that no help is coming from Fed

US stock markets fall further

The S&P 500 broke through Friday's low of 2873 and has fallen to 2868. That's a whopping 58 point decline on the day, or 2.0%.





Yesterday it looked like a break above the recent range but it could stay there on a closing basis. That was a negative hint and now it's kicking off to the downside.





One thing that's added to the weakness is the commentary from the Fed's Bullard. He's a dove but he certainly doesn't sound like he's in a rush to cut.







