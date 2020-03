A humbling drop after hitting limit up earlier today









Update: Futures now down by 0.6% on the day.

ForexLive Futures now down by 0.6% on the day. Meanwhile, European equities are also extending losses with the DAX down by over 3%.

It's getting a bit ugly now in the European morning. Has there ever been a day where futures hit limit up and limit down? I don't want to jinx it but this market is entirely something else.