S&P 500 futures flat ahead of the open with pressure on tech

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Social shares down on ad worries

SPX daily
S&P 500 futures are 3 points lower after the index touched a record high yesterday.

Tech shares are lower after Snap reported earnings and guidance that missed yesterday. A drop in advertising related to changes Apple made to privacy settings and so there was a negative read-through for Facebook and Twitter.

Meanwhile, Intel shares are down 10% on weaker sales as the company highlighted bottlenecks that they said would last all of 2022.
