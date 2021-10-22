S&P 500 futures flat ahead of the open with pressure on tech

Social shares down on ad worries





S&P 500 futures are 3 points lower after the index touched a record high yesterday.





Tech shares are lower after Snap reported earnings and guidance that missed yesterday. A drop in advertising related to changes Apple made to privacy settings and so there was a negative read-through for Facebook and Twitter.





Meanwhile, Intel shares are down 10% on weaker sales as the company highlighted bottlenecks that they said would last all of 2022.

