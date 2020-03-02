S&P 500 futures give up earlier gains, turns flat

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Nasdaq and Dow futures still mildly higher though, but off earlier highs


It is still a bit early to be saying that the market is going to turn back towards risk aversion but this isn't a good sign ahead of North American trading later.

The earlier rebound in the day is starting to look like a really short-lived dead cat bounce but let's see what Wall Street has to say later today. After the late surge on Friday, it is hard to rule out anything especially with global stimulus talk being a hot topic today.
ForexLive

E-minis 02-03
