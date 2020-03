Up, down and all around this week











ForexLive



However, in the context for the week, the S&P 500 is down by 16.5% so far. So, that should put some perspective to the gains observed today.

That makes it two limit down days and two limit up days for S&P 500 futures this week. E-minis hit the limit up band of 2,582 today (5% gains) and that will prevent more upside until the cash market opens later today.