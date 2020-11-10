S&P 500 futures pare losses as we get into European morning trade

A slight shift in the mood as the session gets underway





S&P 500 futures were down about 0.7% earlier but has now erased that to keep flat as we begin European morning trade. European futures are also cutting early losses as such with Stoxx 50 futures now turning flat as well.





The market jumped on vaccine optimism yesterday but gains petered out towards the closing stages in Wall Street, before a further pullback earlier today.





The S&P 500 traded to fresh all-time highs yesterday but the close was not too convincing:









It is still early in the day so let's see how things play out in Europe before Wall Street gets the final say once again later today.



