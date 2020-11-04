S&P 500 futures pare losses, Nasdaq futures keep higher

It is a volatile time in the market

The market is facing election uncertainty and while it is easy to argue for a more defensive/cautious risk approach, there are also punters looking to bet on the outcome and dip buyers are also trying to look past all the ongoing pessimism.





S&P 500 futures have pared its 1% drop to flat levels now while Nasdaq futures are seeing gains of 1.8% again on the session.





Tech stocks have largely proven to be recession-proof this year, so what's a little jittery moment or two from the election, eh? Brrrr...



