S&P 500 futures are up 12 points after Friday's 18-point gain.



The tailwind for US stocks is the global rally we saw on Monday, led by Japan and the UK. The drag is the rise in bond yields and the dollar. Commodity inflation could also be a drag on the bottom line.





I don't love the setup in equities give that backdrop but betting against stocks has been a bad bet for a long time.