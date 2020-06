Futures 10 points higher





S&P 500 futures are up 10 points to 3215. The cash market yesterday closed down 25 points to 3207.





The broader story is the utter madness in bankrupt companies and the overall dash-for-trash. It's leading to some well-deserved derision but bled into overall skepticism on the stock market.





In any case, it's all about Powell today at 2 pm ET.