US stocks give back some gains





The S&P 500 is up 7 points to 3359 after earlier hitting a record 3375. The index has given back nearly 20 points and is at the lows of the day.







It's tough to say the market is 'recovering' from coronavirus fears when it's at an all-time high -- and it's even higher if you adjust for USD strength.





There are plenty of people who think this market is headed for a Wile E Coyote moment but the timing is never easy.