The S&P 500 is lower to start





Happy Friday.





The early story in the stock market is weakness, led by financials after yesterday's stress test. If you haven't seen it, Brainard's dissent is a must-read and highlights the risks.





The S&P 500 is down 15 points to 3069 minutes after the open. As usual, the Dow is underperforming and the Nasdaq outperforming.