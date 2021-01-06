S&P 500 hits record high







All those analysts who said a Democratic sweep in the Senate would crush stocks aren't looking so hot right now.





Can this continue to run?





I think it can and for a long time. Democratic control of the government insures that any hiccup in the economy is met with spending. We now have a Fed put and a Washington put.





I don't know exactly how high it will go but every dip is one to buy until the Federal Reserve signals tightening -- I don't expect that until 2023.

