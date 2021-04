US stocks set for gains

S&P 500 futures are up 16 points after yesterday's 14-point gain. In a sense, the gain will only wipe out the losses in the final minutes of trading yesterday -- a drop that was due to quarter-end rebalancing.







Yesterday's high was 3994, so it will take a 22-point gain to get there.





Meanwhile, tech is looking better with Nasdaq futures up 1%.