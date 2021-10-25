S&P 500 shakes off early slump to climb to new record

Strong signs all around

Lower Treasury yields and increasing optimism about technology have been a tailwind for equities today as earnings season nears a peak.





The S&P 500 fell in early trading but is now up 22 points to a new record at 4566.



After the correction in September/October, there isn't much standing in the way of a continuing rally as the seasonal tailwind through year end picks up. Fed hikes are priced in and I don't think the rates market is a headwind until 10s get to 1.80%-2.00%.





