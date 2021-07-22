S&P 500 touches the highest level of the day

Can't keep stocks down

The dip in Treasury yields earlier weighed on stocks but the S&P 500 has shaken it off and touched a new session high at 4366.





The range is just 16 points today as the market catches its breath.







The Olympics start tomorrow and that would normally put a damper on trading but the events won't be taking place live in New York hours (or at least most of them) and we're just approaching the heart of earnings season, so I don't expect quiet trading until later in August.





