S&P affirms Australia 'AAA/A-1+' ratings, Outlook negative

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

S&P on Australia's rating 

And their outlook is negative (for the rating, not contracting coronavirus, K?)

More from the agency:

  • says expect Australia govt's fiscal balance to narrow during the next few years after recording a deficit of about 14% of gdp in fiscal 2021
  • in Australia fiscal deficits will persist and debt levels will be elevated for years to come
  • says large economic stimulus packages will support Australia's economic recovery
  • says negative outlook reflects a substantial deterioration of fiscal headroom at the 'aaa' rating level and downside risks persist



