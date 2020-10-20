S&P affirms Australia 'AAA/A-1+' ratings, Outlook negative

S&P on Australia's rating





More from the agency:

says expect Australia govt's fiscal balance to narrow during the next few years after recording a deficit of about 14% of gdp in fiscal 2021

in Australia fiscal deficits will persist and debt levels will be elevated for years to come

says large economic stimulus packages will support Australia's economic recovery

says negative outlook reflects a substantial deterioration of fiscal headroom at the 'aaa' rating level and downside risks persist







And their outlook is negative (for the rating, not contracting coronavirus, K?)