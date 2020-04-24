S&P affirms Italy rating with outlook negative

There was some speculation that they would cut the rating

S&P has affirmed Italy's rating at BBB. They continue to keep the outlook negative.





They said:

could lower ratings if government debt to GDP fails to shift onto clearly discernible downward path over the next 3 years



could lower ratings if there is market deterioration in borrowing conditions that jeopardizes public finance sustainability



projected that Italian gross general government debt will increase to 153% of GDP by end of 2020



forecasts Italy average unemployment rate will rise to 11.2% this year







They also kept Greece at BB- but moved outlook to stable from positive.