S&P affirms the US sovereign rating at AA+, says the outlook remains stable

US 'AA+/A-1+' sovereign ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable

S&P says sovereign rating on the US is based on its strong institutions, diversified and resilient economy, extensive monetary policy flexibility

says sovereign rating on US is also based on unique status as the issuer of the world's leading reserve currency

says stable outlook on US indicates view that negative and positive rating factors for the US will be balanced over the next three years

S&P also expect US's institutional checks, balances, strong rule of law, free flow of information to contribute to stability in economic policies

More (these headline summary points are via Reuters)