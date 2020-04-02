S&P affirms US rating at AA+, outlook stable

Is there a "too big to downgrade" rating?

Especially in the current global predicament

S&P ratings
  • US rating is constrained by high government debt and fiscal deficits, both are likely to worsen this year after the coronavirus shock
'likely' to worsen??? Nothing unlikely about it.

More:
  • expect US economic recovery in 2021, which will partly compensate for loss of output this year, then continued GDP growth afterwards
  • expects general government deficit to fal;l below 5% of GDP by 2022
  • expects the US economy to contract around 1.3% in 2020
  • recovering by 3.2% in 2021
  • 2.5% in 2022

