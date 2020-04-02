S&P affirms US rating at AA+, outlook stable
Is there a "too big to downgrade" rating?
Especially in the current global predicament
S&P ratings
- US rating is constrained by high government debt and fiscal deficits, both are likely to worsen this year after the coronavirus shock
'likely' to worsen??? Nothing unlikely about it.
More:
- expect US economic recovery in 2021, which will partly compensate for loss of output this year, then continued GDP growth afterwards
- expects general government deficit to fal;l below 5% of GDP by 2022
- expects the US economy to contract around 1.3% in 2020
- recovering by 3.2% in 2021
- 2.5% in 2022