S&P affirms US rating at AA+, outlook stable

Is there a "too big to downgrade" rating?

Especially in the current global predicament





S&P ratings

US rating is constrained by high government debt and fiscal deficits, both are likely to worsen this year after the coronavirus shock

'likely' to worsen??? Nothing unlikely about it.





More:

expect US economic recovery in 2021, which will partly compensate for loss of output this year, then continued GDP growth afterwards

expects general government deficit to fal;l below 5% of GDP by 2022

expects the US economy to contract around 1.3% in 2020

recovering by 3.2% in 2021

2.5% in 2022





