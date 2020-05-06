S&P and Dow close at session lows

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

NASDAQ are on the day but off the session highs 

the S&P index and Dow industrial average are both closing at/near session lows. The NASDAQ index remained higher on the day but well off its high levels.

The final numbers are showing
  • S&P index -20.02 points or -0.70% at 2848.42. The high percentage was 0.79%
  • NASDAQ index +45.266 points or +0.51% at 8854.38. The high percentage was 1.41%.
  • Dow industrial average -218.45 points or -0.91% at 23664.64.  The high percentage was up 0.72%.

