S&P and Dow close at session lows
NASDAQ are on the day but off the session highs
the S&P index and Dow industrial average are both closing at/near session lows. The NASDAQ index remained higher on the day but well off its high levels.
The final numbers are showing
- S&P index -20.02 points or -0.70% at 2848.42. The high percentage was 0.79%
- NASDAQ index +45.266 points or +0.51% at 8854.38. The high percentage was 1.41%.
- Dow industrial average -218.45 points or -0.91% at 23664.64. The high percentage was up 0.72%.