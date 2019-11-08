Triple record close for US stock indices to end the week

Dow squeaks out a small gain at the close

The major indices are ending the session at record closing levels.





With a late day rally, the Dow joined the S&P and NASDAQ at record closing levels 2 and the week



It is the 5th straight up week for the major indices







The final numbers are showing:

The S&P index rose 7.83 points or 0.25% at 3093.01

The NASDAQ index rose 40.797 points or 0.48% at 8475.31

The Dow rose 5.9 points or 0.02% at 27680.84 For the week, the major indices are closing with gains: