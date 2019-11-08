Triple record close for US stock indices to end the week

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Dow squeaks out a small gain at the close

The major indices are ending the session at record closing levels.

With a late day rally, the Dow joined the S&P and NASDAQ at record closing levels 2 and the week

It is the 5th straight up week for the major indices

The final numbers are showing:
  • The S&P index rose 7.83 points or 0.25% at 3093.01
  • The NASDAQ index rose 40.797 points or 0.48% at 8475.31
  • The Dow rose 5.9 points or 0.02% at 27680.84
For the week, the major indices are closing with gains:
  • The S&P index rose 0.85%
  • The NASDAQ index rose 1.06%
  • The Dow was the big winner this week rising by 1.22%

