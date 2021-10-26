S&P and NASDAQ close higher for the second consecutive day

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

S&P and Dow hit an intraday all-time high

The major indices close modestly higher with the S&P and Dow hitting a intraday all-time high.

The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average up 14.68 points or 0.04% at 35755.83.
  • S&P index rose 8.19 points or 0.18% at 4574.67
  • NASDAQ index closed up 9.01 points or 0.06% at 15235.71. 

After the close:
  • Microsoft beat on the top and bottom line after the close.  Revenues $45.32 billion versus $43.97 billion estimate. EPS
  • Alphabet beat on top and bottom line after closes well. Alphabet revenues $65.12 billion versus $63.34 billion estimate. Earnings-per-share $27.99 versus $23.48 estimate
Microsoft is trading modestly higher in extended hours trading while Alphabet is initially trading down about -1.08% (PS Alphabet is now trading higher by 0.6% in volatile trading) .
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose