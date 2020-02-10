S&P and NASDAQ closed at record levels. Major indices go out near highs
NASDAQ index rises by 1.13%
The NASDAQ juggernaut has continued with the index rising by 107.87 points or 1.13% on the day. For the year the index is now up over 7%.
Both the NASDAQ and the S&P closed at record levels today. The Dow industrial average is still short of its all-time record.
The final numbers are showing:
Some of the big winners on the day included:
- S&P index +24.38 points or 0.73% at 3352.09. The high price reached 3352.26. The low extended to 3317.77.
- NASDAQ index +107.87 points or 1.13% at 9628.39. The high price reached at 9628.66. The low extended to 9493.62.
- Dow industrial average +174.31 points or 0.60% at 29276.82. The high price reached 29215.00. The low extended to 28850.00
- Slack, +15.44%.
- Lyft, +7.41%
- AMD, +5.09%
- Nvidia, +4.51%
- Chipotle, +3.09%
- Tesla, +3.06%
- Amazon, +2.63%
- Microsoft, +2.59%
- Boeing, +2.35%
- Alphabet, +2.00%
- Cisco, +1.90%
- General Motors, +1.84%
- Tencent, +1.8%
- Square, +1.7%
- Visa, +1.64%
- Home Depot, +1.39%
Some of the underperformers during today's trading day include:
- Twitter, -2.89%
- Exxon Mobil, -2.47%
- DuPont, -1.48%
- Charles Schwab, -1.14%
- Walmart, -1.03%
- Deutsche Bank, -0.96%
- United health, -0.76%
- Pfizer, -0.63%
- Emerson, -0.52%
- AliBaba, -0.38%,