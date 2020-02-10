S&P and NASDAQ closed at record levels. Major indices go out near highs

NASDAQ index rises by 1.13%

The NASDAQ juggernaut has continued with the index rising by 107.87 points or 1.13% on the day. For the year the index is now up over 7%.







Both the NASDAQ and the S&P closed at record levels today. The Dow industrial average is still short of its all-time record.







The final numbers are showing:



S&P index +24.38 points or 0.73% at 3352.09. The high price reached 3352.26. The low extended to 3317.77.

NASDAQ index +107.87 points or 1.13% at 9628.39. The high price reached at 9628.66. The low extended to 9493.62.



Dow industrial average +174.31 points or 0.60% at 29276.82. The high price reached 29215.00. The low extended to 28850.00

Slack, +15.44%.

Lyft, +7.41%

AMD, +5.09%

Nvidia, +4.51%

Chipotle, +3.09%



Tesla, +3.06%

Amazon, +2.63%

Microsoft, +2.59%



Boeing, +2.35%



Alphabet, +2.00%



Cisco, +1.90%



General Motors, +1.84%



Tencent, +1.8%

Square, +1.7%



Visa, +1.64%



Home Depot, +1.39%

Some of the underperformers during today's trading day include:

Twitter, -2.89%



Exxon Mobil, -2.47%



DuPont, -1.48%



Charles Schwab, -1.14%



Walmart, -1.03%



Deutsche Bank, -0.96%



United health, -0.76%



Pfizer, -0.63%



Emerson, -0.52%

AliBaba, -0.38%,

ForexLive

Some of the big winners on the day included: