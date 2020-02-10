S&P and NASDAQ closed at record levels. Major indices go out near highs

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

NASDAQ index rises by 1.13%

The NASDAQ juggernaut has continued with the index rising by 107.87 points or 1.13% on the day. For the year the index is now up over 7%.

Both the NASDAQ and the S&P closed at record levels today. The Dow industrial average is still short of its all-time record.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index +24.38 points or 0.73% at 3352.09. The high price reached 3352.26. The low extended to 3317.77. 
  • NASDAQ index +107.87 points or 1.13% at 9628.39. The high price reached at 9628.66. The low extended to 9493.62.
  • Dow industrial average +174.31 points or 0.60% at 29276.82. The high price reached 29215.00. The low extended to 28850.00
Some of the big winners on the day included:
  • Slack, +15.44%.
  • Lyft, +7.41%
  • AMD, +5.09%
  • Nvidia, +4.51%
  • Chipotle, +3.09%
  • Tesla, +3.06%
  • Amazon, +2.63%
  • Microsoft, +2.59%
  • Boeing, +2.35%
  • Alphabet, +2.00%
  • Cisco, +1.90%
  • General Motors, +1.84%
  • Tencent, +1.8%
  • Square, +1.7%
  • Visa, +1.64%
  • Home Depot, +1.39%
Some of the underperformers during today's trading day include:
  • Twitter, -2.89%
  • Exxon Mobil, -2.47%
  • DuPont, -1.48%
  • Charles Schwab, -1.14%
  • Walmart, -1.03%
  • Deutsche Bank, -0.96%
  • United health, -0.76%
  • Pfizer, -0.63%
  • Emerson, -0.52%
  • AliBaba, -0.38%,
