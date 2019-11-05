S&P and NASDAQ indices move into the red, but bounce
The Dow is still higher
Both the S&P and NASDAQ indices have dipped into negative territory but are also rebounding off the low levels in up and down trading.
- The S&P index is down 1.57 points or -0.5% at 7076.75. The low reached 7073.49
- The NASDAQ index is unchanged at 8432.00. The low reached 8421.05
- The Dow is still higher by 35 points at 27496
Gold continues to get hammered at $-21.30 or -1.4% at $1488.44.
WTI crude oil futures are up $0.63 or 1.1% at $57.17
US yields continue to remain elevated with the 10 year now up 8.1 basis points at 1.8584%.
The 2 year yield is up 5.2 basis points at 1.634%