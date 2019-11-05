S&P and NASDAQ indices move into the red, but bounce

The Dow is still higher

Both the S&P and NASDAQ indices have dipped into negative territory but are also rebounding off the low levels in up and down trading.





The S&P index is down 1.57 points or -0.5% at 7076.75. The low reached 7073.49

The NASDAQ index is unchanged at 8432.00. The low reached 8421.05

The Dow is still higher by 35 points at 27496





Gold continues to get hammered at $-21.30 or -1.4% at $1488.44.



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.63 or 1.1% at $57.17







US yields continue to remain elevated with the 10 year now up 8.1 basis points at 1.8584%.



The 2 year yield is up 5.2 basis points at 1.634%