S&P and NASDAQ indices move into the red, but bounce

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

The Dow is still higher

Both the S&P and NASDAQ indices have dipped into negative territory but are also rebounding off the low levels in up and down trading.  

  • The S&P index is down 1.57 points or -0.5% at 7076.75. The low reached 7073.49
  • The NASDAQ index is unchanged at 8432.00. The low reached 8421.05
  • The Dow is still higher by 35 points at 27496

Gold continues to get hammered at $-21.30 or -1.4% at $1488.44.
WTI crude oil futures are up $0.63 or 1.1% at $57.17

US yields continue to remain elevated with the 10 year now up 8.1 basis points at 1.8584%.
The 2 year yield is up 5.2 basis points at 1.634%

ForexLive
