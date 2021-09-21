S&P downgrades another China property developer group

Placed on CreditWatch Negative.

I posted S&P thoughts on Evergrande earlier:

A little more on this now:

Does not expect the Chinese govt to provide any direct support to Evergrande group

" we believe Beijing would only be compelled to step in if there is a far-reaching contagion causing multiple major developers to fail and posing systemic risks to the economy

"we anticipate Evergrande's direct negative effects on other major players' projects would be manageable, even in a default scenario"

"we believe the Chinese banking sector can digest an Evergrande default with no significant disruption, although we will be mindful of potential knock-on effects"

The Hang Seng index in HK has stabilised somewhat after a shaky start to the session. Mainland China markets are on holiday again today after the holiday Monday. They return Wednesday.