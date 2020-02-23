S&P futures contract falls 1% in early electronic trading
Asian virus fears growThe US stocks off to a weak start as the
- S&P 500 contract falls 1% on Asian virus fears.
- NASDAQ futures are down 115 points (around -1.2%)
- Dow futures are down -260 points (around -0.93%)
In other markets,
- gold has jumped to $1660 an ounce more up 1% in early trading
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1 or -1.87% at $52.38
Meanwhile South Korea vice finance minister is on the wires saying:
- concern financial market instabilities are increasing
- policy focus will be on a stabilizing FX, financial markets
- will act sternly, swiftly to stabilize financial markets if needed
- will stem any hero – like speculative moves in FX markets
- will soon announce measures to boost exports, investments and domestic demand
- coronavirus threatens to limit South Korean economic recovery
- negative impact from virus unavoidable