S&P futures contract falls 1% in early electronic trading

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Asian virus fears grow

The US stocks off to a weak start as the 
  • S&P 500 contract falls 1% on Asian virus fears.
  • NASDAQ futures are down 115 points (around -1.2%)
  • Dow futures are down -260 points (around -0.93%)

In other markets, 
  • gold has jumped to $1660 an ounce more up 1% in early trading
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1 or -1.87% at $52.38

Meanwhile South Korea vice finance minister is on the wires saying:
  • concern financial market instabilities are increasing
  • policy focus will be on a stabilizing FX, financial markets
  • will act sternly, swiftly to stabilize financial markets if needed
  • will stem any hero – like speculative moves in FX markets
  • will soon announce measures to boost exports, investments and domestic demand
  • coronavirus threatens to limit South Korean economic recovery
  • negative impact from virus unavoidable
