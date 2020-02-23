S&P futures contract falls 1% in early electronic trading

Asian virus fears grow

S&P 500 contract falls 1% on Asian virus fears.

NASDAQ futures are down 115 points (around -1.2%)



Dow futures are down -260 points (around -0.93%)



In other markets, gold has jumped to $1660 an ounce more up 1% in early trading

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1 or -1.87% at $52.38

Meanwhile South Korea vice finance minister is on the wires saying: concern financial market instabilities are increasing



policy focus will be on a stabilizing FX, financial markets



will act sternly, swiftly to stabilize financial markets if needed



will stem any hero – like speculative moves in FX markets



will soon announce measures to boost exports, investments and domestic demand



coronavirus threatens to limit South Korean economic recovery



negative impact from virus unavoidable

