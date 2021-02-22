S&P has raised New Zealand's credit rating to AA+ from AA

S&P says NZ economy is recovering quicker than most advanced economies

attributes this to the success in NZ of containing the virus better than most others

Added - Outlook Stable





More:

NZ govmt credit metrics can withstand potential damage from negative shocks to the economy

expects NZ fiscal indicators to recover during the next few years

forecast real GDP to grow around 3.2% pa between FY 2022 & 2024

expects budget deficits in the country (central & local) to narrow during the next few years

