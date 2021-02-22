S&P has raised New Zealand's credit rating to AA+ from AA
S&P says NZ economy is recovering quicker than most advanced economies
- attributes this to the success in NZ of containing the virus better than most others
Added - Outlook Stable
More:
- NZ govmt credit metrics can withstand potential damage from negative shocks to the economy
- expects NZ fiscal indicators to recover during the next few years
- forecast real GDP to grow around 3.2% pa between FY 2022 & 2024
- expects budget deficits in the country (central & local) to narrow during the next few years
NZD, AUD, GBP, CAD are all on a rip against the USD again here today.