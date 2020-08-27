S&P index close at record level. NASDAQ string of record closes comes to an end
5 days in a row of record closes comes to an end for the NASDAQWell, the S&P index close at a record level, but could not push above 3500 at the close. It has closed higher for 6 consecutive days. The NASDAQ index failed to extend its 5 day record close string. It fell in trading today. The Dow industrial average also failed to close positive for the year for the 1st time since February 21.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index rose by 5.86 points or 0.17% at 3484.60
- NASDAQ index fell -39.725 points or -0.34% at 11625.33
- Dow industrial average rose 160.22 points or 0.57% to 28492.05. It closed -0.16% from the end of 2019 level of 28538.
Airlines and financials did well today.
For the airlines:
- United Airlines, +5.75%
- American Airlines, +3.79%
- Southwest Airlines, +3.49%
- Delta Air Lines, +2.87%
For the financials:
- J.P. Morgan, +3.28%
- Wells Fargo, +2.27%
- PNC financial, +2.01%
- Bank of America, +1.96%
- Charles Schwab, +1.89%
- Morgan Stanley, +1.74%
- Citigroup, +1.73%
- Goldman Sachs, +1.39%
Other oversize winners today included:
- Box, +4.87%
- Walmart, +4.55%
- Marriott, +4.54%
- Tesla, +4.02%
- Stryker, +3.85%
- Northrop Grumman, +2.23%
- Slack, +2.05%
- Uber, +1.55%
- Salesforce, +1.48%
- Ford, +1.47%
- MasterCard, +1.42%
- General Dynamics, +1.37%
Losers today included:
- Netflix -3.84%
- Facebook -3.543%
- Adobe, -3.34%
- AliBaba, -2.67%
- AMD, -2.53%
- Chewy, -2.45%
- Twitter, -1.66%
- Exxon Mobil, -1.33%
- Corning, -1.29%
- Amazon, -1.26%
- Apple, -1.19%