S&P index close at record level. NASDAQ string of record closes comes to an end

5 days in a row of record closes comes to an end for the NASDAQ





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose by 5.86 points or 0.17% at 3484.60



NASDAQ index fell -39.725 points or -0.34% at 11625.33



Dow industrial average rose 160.22 points or 0.57% to 28492.05. It closed -0.16% from the end of 2019 level of 28538.

Airlines and financials did well today.

For the airlines:

United Airlines, +5.75%



American Airlines, +3.79%



Southwest Airlines, +3.49%



Delta Air Lines, +2.87%

For the financials:

J.P. Morgan, +3.28%



Wells Fargo, +2.27%



PNC financial, +2.01%



Bank of America, +1.96%



Charles Schwab, +1.89%



Morgan Stanley, +1.74%



Citigroup, +1.73%



Goldman Sachs, +1.39%

Other oversize winners today included:

Box, +4.87%



Walmart, +4.55%



Marriott, +4.54%



Tesla, +4.02%



Stryker, +3.85%



Northrop Grumman, +2.23%



Slack, +2.05%



Uber, +1.55%



Salesforce, +1.48%



Ford, +1.47%



MasterCard, +1.42%



General Dynamics, +1.37%

Losers today included:



Netflix -3.84%



Facebook -3.543%



Adobe, -3.34%



AliBaba, -2.67%



AMD, -2.53%



Chewy, -2.45%



Twitter, -1.66%



Exxon Mobil, -1.33%



Corning, -1.29%



Amazon, -1.26%



Apple, -1.19%

Well, the S&P index close at a record level, but could not push above 3500 at the close. It has closed higher for 6 consecutive days. The NASDAQ index failed to extend its 5 day record close string. It fell in trading today. The Dow industrial average also failed to close positive for the year for the 1st time since February 21.