S&P index inches above end of year levels

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Index moves above the 3230.78 closing level for 2019

The S&P index has inched above the end of year closing level of 3230.78 as the day moves toward the close. Getting and staying above that level will make for a good headline for the evening news and newspapers. Can the S&P closed in the black for the 1st time since February 25?

