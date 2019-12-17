S&P issues revised outlook for UK, to stable. Ratings affirmed.

S&P says UK outlook revised to stable; 'AA/A-1+' ratings affirmed

  • UK's conservative's newfound majority should clear passage of withdrawal agreement bill through parliament, diminishing risk of no-deal Brexit
  • expect that the UK will ultimately seek an extension to the transition period beyond December 2020
  • also revised to stable from negative outlook on the long-term rating on the BOE

BJ says he'll take the UK out deal or no deal, and no extension. At odds with what S&P expect




