S&P issues revised outlook for UK, to stable. Ratings affirmed.

S&P says UK outlook revised to stable; 'AA/A-1+' ratings affirmed
- UK's conservative's newfound majority should clear passage of withdrawal agreement bill through parliament, diminishing risk of no-deal Brexit
- expect that the UK will ultimately seek an extension to the transition period beyond December 2020
- also revised to stable from negative outlook on the long-term rating on the BOE
BJ says he'll take the UK out deal or no deal, and no extension. At odds with what S&P expect