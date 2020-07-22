S&P on a 4 day winning streak. Dow on a 3 day streak

NASDAQ pushes higher and erases declines.

The major indices are closing higher on the day with the Dow industrial average leading the way today with a 0.62% gain. IT is the 3rd day in a row that the Dow has moved higher.

The S&P is on a 4 day winning streak. It closed up 0.58%.  

The final numbers for the day are showing:
  • S&P index up 18.76 points or 0.58% at 3276.06
  • NASDAQ index up 25.765 points or 0.24% at 10706.12
  • Dpw up 165.33 points or 0.62% at 27005.73
Microsoft has reported better top line and bottom line numbers after the close. The revenues came in at $38.0 billion vs. estimate of $36.54 billion

The earnings-per-share came in at $1.46 vs. estimate of $1.37. 

Microsoft shares are trading down 2.19% in early after close trading at $206.65. Shares closed at $211.75.

