S&P ratings agency says recession Australia is likely
Says Australia's fiscal position provides some room to manoeuvre
- Australia's rating can withstand a temporary economic shock
- Rating could come under pressure if weakness is prolonged
S&P actually said a technical recession is likely.
What this means is that a recession is likely. A technical recession is a recession. The widely and commonly accepted definition of recession is two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.
WPAC have the same forecast: