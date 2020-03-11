S&P ratings agency says recession Australia is likely

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Says Australia's fiscal position provides some room to manoeuvre 

  • Australia's rating can withstand a temporary economic shock
  • Rating could come under pressure if weakness is prolonged 
S&P actually said a technical recession is likely.
What this means is that a recession is likely. A technical recession is a recession. The widely and commonly accepted definition of recession is two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.

WPAC have the same forecast:




