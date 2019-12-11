S&P says New Zealand's sovereign rating can absorb higher spending

Earlier today the NZ government said it'd eat into some its surplus to fund infrastructure spending

NZ government providing a fiscal boost to the economy and taking some of the pressure off RBNZ monetary policy. NZD popped on the announcement but has subsequently subsided to a fresh session low (AUD/NZD buyers cited as the cause …. go figure).

So, an economic boost and a lower currneyc. What's not to love?













The timid folk in the Australian government might want to pay attention. They won't.











